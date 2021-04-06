Warming up and staying dry

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- High pressure is moving away but we stay sunny and warm this afternoon.
TODAY.
Sunshine continues across Middle Georgia this afternoon as temperatures are forecast to climb back in the 80’s. We will stay dry as well. Tonight, temperatures are forecast to fall near 50° across the region. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset thanks to a clear sky.
TOMORROW.
I’m still expecting a sunny afternoon for the middle day of the work week although some clouds will build in especially during the late evening. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80’s tomorrow afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight. Rain is not anticipated until Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain moves in Thursday as isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are expected. Our best chance of rain looks to be Friday and Saturday when scattered showers are in the forecast. Rain will continue through the end of the weekend before we look to dry out by early next week.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).