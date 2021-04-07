Appointments no longer necessary at Macon mass vaccination site

The mass vaccination site is located at the Macon Farmers Market at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Thursday, April 8th, Georgians will no longer need an appointment for vaccine doses at the Macon mass vaccination site.

According to a news release from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), vaccinations will be made with no appointment necessary, but they are encouraged.

“Appointments are still encouraged,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Preregistering and making an appointment will make the process quicker and more seamless once you arrive at the site.”

The mass vaccination site is located at the Macon Farmers Market at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The sites in Sandersville, Clarkesville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross are also administering the vaccine with no appointment necessary.

Appointments are still required at the sites in Hapeville and Emerson.

Georgians can preregister for an appointment at any site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.