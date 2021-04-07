Appointments no longer necessary at Macon mass vaccination site

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Thursday, April 8th, Georgians will no longer need an appointment for vaccine doses at the Macon mass vaccination site.
According to a news release from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), vaccinations will be made with no appointment necessary, but they are encouraged.
“Appointments are still encouraged,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Preregistering and making an appointment will make the process quicker and more seamless once you arrive at the site.”
The mass vaccination site is located at the Macon Farmers Market at 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The sites in Sandersville, Clarkesville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross are also administering the vaccine with no appointment necessary.
Appointments are still required at the sites in Hapeville and Emerson.
Georgians can preregister for an appointment at any site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com.