CDC awards Georgia $95 million in funding to increase vaccine access

GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is awarding Georgia more than $95 million dollars to help increase vaccine uptake, especially in underserved populations.

The funding can be used for partnerships with community-based organizations to help expand COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensure greater equity and access to vaccines.

In all, Georgia will receive $95,937,472 to support local efforts. The funds are part of the three billion dollars the CDC granted to 64 jurisdictions. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

According to the CDC, 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives that increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities. Additionally, 60% of funding must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.