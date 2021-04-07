|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Staff and students of Central High School gathered to release balloons in memory of one of their own.
Tyler Hart was a senior, where many remember him with a smile on his face.
“Very just so happy, it’s just sad knowing that we won’t be able to you know still enjoy his presence and just have a laugh with him and everything, it’s just sad to know,” said Chisom Nwokeocha, Senior Class President.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, Hart was hit by a truck and died over the weekend.
His family and friends released balloons as a sign of him being at peace. Those in attendance wore his favorite color, blue.
Students say Hart will forever be a part of them and live in their hearts.