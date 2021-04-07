GBI reveals charges for inmate accused of stabbing, killing Bibb deputy

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained arrest warrants for 22-year-old Albert Dewitt Booze, the man accused of attacking two Bibb County deputies early Tuesday morning.

One of the deputies, 30-year-old Christopher Knight, was stabbed with his own knife. He later died.

A GBI news release sent Wednesday said Booze is charged with two counts of participation in criminal gang activity, one count felony murder, one count malice murder, four counts aggravated assault, one count aggravated battery and two counts possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Booze is being held at the Jones County Jail.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist in the death investigation.

The GBI says its preliminary investigation revealed Booze was causing disciplinary problems in his assigned cell block and was removed from that block to a cell in the “Lock Back Unit” for inmates causing disciplinary issues.

Deputies then observed Booze overflowing the toilet. They say he was splashing water on deputies as they were conducting a cell check.

The release said that at some point during the deputies’ contact with Booze, he indicated he wanted to commit suicide. Other deputies were requested to assist with removing Booze from the cell, and he was handcuffed in the front before being walked to another cell for observation just before 2:30 a.m.

After arriving at the observation cell, deputies removed the handcuffs, and a fight ensued between Booze and the deputies. Booze was able to obtain Knight’s knife and stabbed him with it.

32-year-old deputy Jerome Michael Williams also sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The GBI says it is conducting a criminal investigation into Knight’s death and Williams’ injuries.

The case will be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the GBI’s investigation is complete.

