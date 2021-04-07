UPDATE (Wednesday, April 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/7/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 858,268 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1881 10134.15 63 171
Atkinson 771 9255.7 16 115
Bacon 1265 11092.6 28 82
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3799 8550.91 109 313
Banks 1601 8012.21 33 183
Barrow 8452 9784.33 126 582
Bartow 10941 9877.13 202 788
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1046 5426.44 30 71
Bibb 13157 8647.39 392 1725
Bleckley 793 6176.97 34 47
Brantley 908 4728.67 31 72
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 85
Bryan 2646 6760.87 33 170
Bulloch 5172 6508.36 62 211
Burke 1729 7738.79 35 147
Butts 2137 8488.92 73 118
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3152 5845.26 27 128
Candler 735 6782.32 36 60
Carroll 7290 6068.98 130 303
Catoosa 5434 7901.59 61 242
Charlton 1045 7886.2 23 62
Chatham 19673 6733.27 397 1567
Chattahoochee 3036 28244.49 12 27
Chattooga 2189 8838.73 60 171
Cherokee 21775 8167.15 288 1219
Clarke 12507 9637.15 131 483
Clay 183 6409.81 3 10
Clayton 22591 7410.82 415 1295
Clinch 723 10862.38 25 65
Cobb 58744 7430.42 923 3007
Coffee 4213 9788.11 134 641
Colquitt 3472 7648.76 74 241
Columbia 10815 6817.71 159 459
Cook 1155 6623.85 36 106
Coweta 8456 5563.12 185 323
Crawford 519 4244.36 17 68
Crisp 1406 6308.04 52 159
Dade 1178 7288.7 11 60
Dawson 2650 9807.19 39 234
Decatur 2114 8031.3 54 142
DeKalb 55742 7027.89 882 4362
Dodge 1075 5273.49 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5418 6026.36 275 993
Douglas 11542 7598.12 169 814
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 356 8969.51 4 13
Effingham 3697 5774.22 63 236
Elbert 1515 7996.83 56 126
Emanuel 1717 7575.89 52 122
Evans 749 7008.52 17 72
Fannin 2075 7883.74 55 169
Fayette 6458 5494.11 144 250
Floyd 9840 9848.27 176 853
Forsyth 17321 6859.61 169 926
Franklin 2310 9901.84 41 149
Fulton 79201 7205.46 1216 4599
Gilmer 2435 7750.58 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 18
Glynn 6493 7545.88 150 436
Gordon 6401 11026.89 100 322
Grady 1507 6140.99 46 171
Greene 1474 7875.19 54 133
Gwinnett 84089 8658.75 1013 5265
Habersham 4607 10058.95 144 465
Hall 24591 11917.19 417 2309
Hancock 828 10106.19 60 103
Haralson 1686 5487.92 34 71
Harris 2118 6101.64 55 154
Hart 1692 6481.02 36 114
Heard 614 4963.62 15 42
Henry 18448 7690.96 276 569
Houston 9809 6246.22 185 707
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8357 11187.42 134 489
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 61
Jeff Davis 1282 8463.16 37 97
Jefferson 1557 10167.83 58 152
Jenkins 717 8360.54 39 82
Johnson 782 8094.4 41 96
Jones 1563 5466.76 52 155
Lamar 1300 6719.39 44 112
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3652 7721.58 142 347
Lee 1577 5261.75 50 180
Liberty 3199 5167.68 59 211
Lincoln 505 6215.38 24 51
Long 645 3238.76 10 46
Lowndes 7610 6455.83 136 360
Lumpkin 2733 8085.32 61 278
Macon 599 4611.95 23 79
Madison 2690 8914.07 45 149
Marion 387 4666.59 17 35
McDuffie 1625 7524.19 39 150
McIntosh 672 4613.17 14 54
Meriwether 1482 7050.43 68 130
Miller 666 11554.48 9 39
Mitchell 1505 6823.54 73 228
Monroe 1842 6643.34 85 185
Montgomery 707 7664.79 21 41
Morgan 1175 6139.62 22 83
Murray 4064 10094.14 75 234
Muscogee 13786 7194.22 375 1093
Newton 7236 6440.36 210 624
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23220 0 451 1223
Oconee 2981 7142.34 62 126
Oglethorpe 1168 7664.04 28 73
Paulding 10452 6057.66 161 377
Peach 1808 6604.57 49 211
Pickens 2466 7354.61 58 200
Pierce 1218 6231.77 43 130
Pike 1030 5461.29 24 68
Polk 3893 8953.13 77 368
Pulaski 603 5535.67 32 54
Putnam 1742 7959.79 55 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1477 8695.4 39 147
Randolph 464 6870 32 80
Richmond 19326 9555.97 392 1284
Rockdale 5815 6123.63 146 844
Schley 208 3943.13 4 21
Screven 806 5798.56 21 68
Seminole 736 9041.77 17 65
Spalding 3896 5637.39 149 414
Stephens 2938 11159.22 76 253
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1786 6075.04 91 262
Talbot 380 6170.83 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1826 7185.86 42 116
Taylor 503 6320.68 22 70
Telfair 711 4544.87 44 69
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3500 7877.38 112 342
Tift 3401 8329.66 94 412
Toombs 2874 10651.15 94 172
Towns 1062 8825 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 22 51
Troup 5815 8258.3 178 483
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 35 98
Union 1996 7878.43 65 203
Unknown 2422 0 11 43
Upson 1775 6754.96 104 170
Walker 6272 9010.2 78 269
Walton 7861 8204.44 227 485
Ware 2956 8244.78 145 349
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1592 7841.59 57 109
Wayne 2671 8911.06 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 13
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2941 9260.66 65 288
Whitfield 14635 13981.77 224 727
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 20 71
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1169 5803.79 59 170
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,418,164 (7,917,589 reported molecular tests; 500,575 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 858,268 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,356 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,827 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

