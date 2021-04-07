Two men wanted in Mitchell’s Automotive theft

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying and locating the two men seen in the attached video.

The men are wanted in connection with a theft by taking and trespassing investigation at Mitchell’s Automotive on Interstate Drive April 2.

The suspects are caught on surveillance removing three catalytic converters from Budget Rental vehicles on the property.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity or location of the individuals are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.