United Way of Central Georgia opens Merrie’s Closet to provide clothes to students

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After hearing that many students in Bibb County were missing class for not having the correct clothing, Mike and Nancy Kaplan decided to do something to address the problem.
They decided to create “Merrie’s Closet.” It’s a closet with the purpose of being a clothing source for students at Elam Alexander Academy, located on Second Street.
The Kaplan family has kept their daughter Merrie’s memory alive through the Merrie Christmas project. It’s a project aimed at providing gifts to families in need.
The family hopes to continue bringing joy to others through this new initiative.
The Kaplan family and United Way say the closet wouldn’t be possible without the help of the Truist Foundation, which helped by donating a $10,000 grant to get the closet started.
The closet will contain items like socks, khakis, sweaters and underwear.
“We’re trying to provide new clothes for them and the teachers to have an opportunity to go in at their discretion, and provide clothing for certain children that need it,” Mike Kaplan said.
The school says clothing is a need that may sometimes be overlooked.
United Way of Central Georgia says its hope is to expand Merrie’s Closet to other schools in the future.
You can donate to Merrie’s Closet here.