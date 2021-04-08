California-based greenhouse grower plans to build agriculture facility in Peach County

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A California-based greenhouse grower is planning to open its first eastern U.S. indoor, controlled environment agriculture facility in Middle Georgia.
According to a news release from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Office, Pete’s, which grows hydroponic greenhouse greens, is planning to house it’s new agriculture facility at the Robins International Industrial Park in Warner Robins. The news releases goes on to say that the company plans to invest $18 million into this new site.
“Agriculture is our top industry, and Pete’s will bring another game-changing, innovative, and sustainable indoor farming facility to Georgia as we continue to feed the world from the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia’s No. 1 business climate, top-notch logistics network, and commitment to innovation continue to attract jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and I thank Pete’s for investing in Peach County and the surrounding region.”
According to the news release, Pete’s plans on utilizing 24 acres of growing area on the Peach County based Industrial Park to satisfy their retail and foodservice partners’ needs. The indoor growing facility will require 90% less land and water compared to traditional farming.
According to the news release, fifteen jobs will be created and the company will be hiring for several different positions including:
- General manager
- Production
- Growing
- Logistics
- Food safety
- Office manager
- General administrative roles
Anyone interested in applying to one of these positions can visit eatpetes.com for more information.