Scattered storms return Friday

A few showers popped up in Middle Georgia this afternoon thanks to a weak front pushing through.

Tomorrow will be another day with scattered storms across the area, a few of which could be strong/severe.



As a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico pushes north, our rain chances will start to increase.

Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threats with any storms that pop up.

Showers and storms should be gone by the late afternoon and evening.



Saturday brings our more significant chance of severe storms as a line works its way in from the west.

This line will fall apart as it moves farther to the east, but will likely pack a bit of a punch for our western counties.



The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of Middle Georgia in a level 2 threat for Saturday.



Main threats for Saturday will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado.

Regardless of the severity many of us will be seeing heavy rain that could total up to about 1-3″.



The end of the weekend will bring a chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday.

By Monday we will be seeing a return of the sunshine and highs in the 80’s before rain returns later next week.