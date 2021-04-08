|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon mass vaccination site is no longer requiring appointments to get a vaccine. Site commander, Kerry Futch, says fewer people are showing up at the site compared to when it first opened.
It’s seeing more than a thousand people a day. He hopes by eliminating the appointment requirement it will simplify the process. He also hopes it encourages more people to come get a vaccine.
“We’ve streamlined the process and made it a lot easier here so our staff is very familiar and capable to be able to get the people registered,” says Futch. “It’s not slowed us down any, we’re able to keep up with the traffic flow.”
If you want to schedule an appointment you still can
Futch tells us you can still schedule an appointment and pre-register if you want. You can do that at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Make sure you bring a government I.D. or birth certificate. For your second appointment make sure you bring your CDC vaccination card.