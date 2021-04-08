Bibb deputies looking for man wanted for sexual assault, other charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for sexual assault, false imprisonment, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Deputies say 31-year-old Marquez Dontae Tukes has dreads and brown eyes. He’s about 5’10” and weighs around 190 pounds.
Tukes is from Macon but is known to frequent Houston County.
Photos of Tukes are attached.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
