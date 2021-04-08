Derek Mack sworn in to Warner Robins City Council Monday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Warner Robins’s new city councilperson was sworn in Monday.

Derek Mack was elected in a special election on March 16. Mack says the first thing he wants to address is the traffic issues in the Harper’s Ridge subdivision. He also wants to address water leaks throughout the city. He plans to meet with the public works and water departments to figure out a solution.

Mack says his main focus is making the city a better place to live.

“I ran a campaign saying that I was all access boots on the ground kind of guy and that’s why I came to walk this neighborhood and other neighborhoods like this,” says Mack. “I just want the citizens to know that I’m going to keep my word and do whatever I can within my power to help them.”

Mack was elected to Warner Robins City Council Post 1. He is finishing out the term of previous Councilman Daren Lee. Lee resigned back in October.

