UPDATE (Thursday, April 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/8/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 859,388 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1882 10139.54 63 170
Atkinson 772 9267.71 16 115
Bacon 1269 11127.67 28 82
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3801 8555.42 109 313
Banks 1601 8012.21 33 183
Barrow 8456 9788.96 127 582
Bartow 10946 9881.65 202 794
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1046 5426.44 30 71
Bibb 13169 8655.27 394 1730
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 907 4723.47 31 72
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 86
Bryan 2655 6783.86 33 170
Bulloch 5173 6509.62 62 211
Burke 1729 7738.79 36 147
Butts 2149 8536.59 73 119
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3154 5848.97 27 129
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7317 6091.46 130 304
Catoosa 5444 7916.13 61 243
Charlton 1045 7886.2 23 62
Chatham 19717 6748.33 398 1567
Chattahoochee 3086 28709.65 12 27
Chattooga 2189 8838.73 60 171
Cherokee 21812 8181.02 292 1223
Clarke 12515 9643.32 131 483
Clay 184 6444.83 3 10
Clayton 22644 7428.21 418 1300
Clinch 725 10892.43 25 66
Cobb 58849 7443.7 922 3014
Coffee 4214 9790.44 135 642
Colquitt 3476 7657.57 74 241
Columbia 10818 6819.6 159 459
Cook 1155 6623.85 36 106
Coweta 8460 5565.75 189 323
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 68
Crisp 1407 6312.53 53 159
Dade 1180 7301.08 11 60
Dawson 2652 9814.59 39 235
Decatur 2117 8042.7 54 142
DeKalb 55850 7041.51 887 4378
Dodge 1075 5273.49 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5423 6031.92 275 993
Douglas 11559 7609.31 169 817
Early 1001 9865.96 42 71
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3704 5785.15 63 237
Elbert 1515 7996.83 57 126
Emanuel 1719 7584.72 53 122
Evans 752 7036.59 17 72
Fannin 2078 7895.14 56 169
Fayette 6465 5500.07 144 250
Floyd 9845 9853.28 176 856
Forsyth 17349 6870.7 170 927
Franklin 2312 9910.41 41 149
Fulton 79340 7218.1 1221 4614
Gilmer 2436 7753.76 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6490 7542.39 150 437
Gordon 6409 11040.67 100 322
Grady 1508 6145.07 46 171
Greene 1475 7880.54 55 133
Gwinnett 84191 8669.25 1016 5268
Habersham 4609 10063.32 144 465
Hall 24614 11928.34 419 2312
Hancock 829 10118.39 60 103
Haralson 1693 5510.71 34 72
Harris 2118 6101.64 55 154
Hart 1693 6484.85 36 114
Heard 614 4963.62 15 42
Henry 18475 7702.22 281 573
Houston 9817 6251.31 185 707
Irwin 676 7166.33 18 81
Jackson 8364 11196.79 134 489
Jasper 666 4690.47 18 61
Jeff Davis 1282 8463.16 37 97
Jefferson 1558 10174.36 59 152
Jenkins 718 8372.2 39 82
Johnson 782 8094.4 41 96
Jones 1564 5470.25 52 156
Lamar 1303 6734.89 44 114
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3652 7721.58 142 347
Lee 1578 5265.09 50 181
Liberty 3231 5219.37 59 211
Lincoln 505 6215.38 24 51
Long 645 3238.76 10 46
Lowndes 7622 6466.01 136 360
Lumpkin 2733 8085.32 61 278
Macon 601 4627.35 23 79
Madison 2694 8927.33 45 149
Marion 387 4666.59 17 35
McDuffie 1626 7528.82 39 150
McIntosh 673 4620.03 14 54
Meriwether 1484 7059.94 68 130
Miller 667 11571.83 9 39
Mitchell 1505 6823.54 73 228
Monroe 1846 6657.77 85 185
Montgomery 707 7664.79 21 41
Morgan 1176 6144.84 22 83
Murray 4069 10106.55 75 234
Muscogee 13805 7204.14 377 1104
Newton 7248 6451.04 210 625
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23171 0 454 1228
Oconee 2983 7147.14 62 127
Oglethorpe 1171 7683.73 28 73
Paulding 10467 6066.35 162 378
Peach 1805 6593.61 49 211
Pickens 2474 7378.47 58 200
Pierce 1218 6231.77 43 131
Pike 1031 5466.6 24 68
Polk 3896 8960.03 77 372
Pulaski 604 5544.85 32 54
Putnam 1743 7964.36 56 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1480 8713.06 39 147
Randolph 464 6870 32 80
Richmond 19351 9568.33 395 1285
Rockdale 5827 6136.27 146 848
Schley 208 3943.13 4 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 68
Seminole 738 9066.34 17 65
Spalding 3899 5641.73 150 416
Stephens 2938 11159.22 76 253
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1785 6071.64 91 261
Talbot 380 6170.83 17 40
Taliaferro 101 6188.73 3 8
Tattnall 1828 7193.73 43 116
Taylor 504 6333.25 22 70
Telfair 711 4544.87 44 69
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3501 7879.63 112 342
Tift 3401 8329.66 95 412
Toombs 2874 10651.15 93 172
Towns 1063 8833.31 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 23 51
Troup 5817 8261.14 179 483
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 505 6245.36 35 98
Union 1998 7886.32 65 204
Unknown 2426 0 12 44
Upson 1778 6766.37 104 170
Walker 6287 9031.75 78 269
Walton 7869 8212.79 227 487
Ware 2959 8253.14 145 349
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1592 7841.59 57 109
Wayne 2673 8917.73 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 14
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2942 9263.81 65 287
Whitfield 14645 13991.33 225 727
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 667 6660.68 20 71
Wilkinson 726 8139.93 28 118
Worth 1169 5803.79 59 171
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,439,359 (7,937,702 reported molecular tests; 501,657 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 859,388 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,481 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,886 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

