WASHINGTON, DC (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia callers will have to dial the area code to make local calls starting October 24th.

The Federal Communications Commission made 988 the official dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The FCC issued an order, FCC 20-100, that requires phone service providers to accommodate the new code. 82 area codes across the country, including 912, are making room for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

After October 24th, 7 digit calls will be forwarded to a recording asking them to hang up and dial again.