Perry Dogwood Festival canceled due to weather forecast

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perry’s Dogwood Festival, planned for this weekend, has been canceled, according to Ellen Palmer, President/Chief Executive Officer of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

Palmer cited this weekend’s weather forecast, which calls for scattered storms Friday and Saturday, and said they want to keep visitors and vendors out of danger.

This is the second year in a row that the Dogwood Festival has been canceled. Last year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 200 vendors were expected this year for the festival at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. There are some discussions about rescheduling the event for another date, but those conversations are just getting underway. There is no specific date in mind for if the festival is rescheduled.

