Rain, storms return Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible today through Saturday as we enter an active weather pattern.

TODAY.

Clouds will continue to increase as we head throughout the day leading to a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s to near 80° in spots. Scattered showers and a few storms this afternoon and evening could be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts and small hail being the two main storm threats. Activity will diminish overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW.

Rinse and repeat. Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s as another round of showers and storms move through Middle Georgia. Once again, there will be the chance for an isolated strong storm or two. We will keep a close eye on it.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Saturday will bring our greatest rain chance to our area along with our greatest chance for severe weather. A cold front will work our way during the day. Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, and a brief isolated spin-up tornado are all in play at this time. A lot will change between now and Saturday so please stayed tuned.

A few showers will linger on Sunday before we get one dry day on Monday. Temperatures will climb back into the 80’s by early next week.

