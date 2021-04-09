|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Many students go to college on a football or soccer scholarship.
But that’s not the case for Senior Charles Gaines. He received a full ride scholarship to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for swimming and diving.
Gaines says, he got into swimming because of his mom, who is also his number one supporter.
Aside from receiving a full-ride, he is also the first African-American to commit to a college in the sport of swimming, in all of Middle Georgia.
When asked about what he wishes to major in and accomplish, he says his goal is to major in Business Management. With his business degree he hopes to open up a business in swimming.
But Gaines says the thing he will miss the most after he leaves, are his friends and family.
“I’m going to miss swimming with them obviously, but I am excited,” said Gaines.