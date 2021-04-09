Atrium Health Navicent helps vaccinate residents at warming center

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent and Macon-Bibb County partnered to vaccinate residents at the Brookdale Warming Center.

The hospital president and CEO Delvecchio Finley says community partnerships are a key strategy to provide equal access to healthcare.

The warming center opened in January to help residents in need of a warm place to stay during the winter months. The center now provides hot meals and health services to the homeless and families in need. Several of the center’s residents are elders, and are therefore more vulnerable to coronavirus.

Residents were fully vaccinated during the event, receiving the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The hospital provides public vaccination services in Baldwin, Bibb and Peach counties by appointment. To make an appointment, visit or call 478-633-SAFE (7233).