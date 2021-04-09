Bibb Schools Supt. reveals plans for $100M+ in federal stimulus funding

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones was the special guest Friday night at Macon Masters, a new flagship series at the Grand Opera House featuring speakers who are Middle Georgia leaders.

Jones opened the evening by laying out the components that make a good school before taking questions from the audience at the Grand Opera House and those watching online.

He was asked what the district plans to do with the more than $100 million it received worth of federal stimulus funding and said his plan is for two-thirds of the money to go directly to the schools to be spent how principals see fit.

Jones said the other third, if the school board approves it, will be spent at the district level.

“Because there may be things that some principals don’t think about,” he said. “We’ve also got to be able to support the plans that they come up with. But we’re also going to make summer school work, and we’re going to keep our technology working, because we don’t want to go backwards. We’re going to try to expand our virtual school option as well, because some parents think that’s important, and it’s working for them.”

Jones said 20% of the money is required to cover learning loss and added that the total amount will need to last at least two years.

“$100 million sounds like a lot,” he said. “But I’m going to be honest with you. There are a lot of good things that we can do, and this is an opportunity for us to be transformational, where a principal can say, ‘Over the next two years, here’s what we’re going to do with the money that we’ve been entrusted with.'”

“We’re not going to waste it,” he continued. “It’s not going to be something that’s going to get people in jail. We’re going to be able to track it. We’re going to be able to monitor it, and we’re going to be able to measure the results as they’re coming in.”



