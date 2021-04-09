|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Comprehensive Civil rights team will hold a two-day virtual event on April 22-April 23.
Team members says the events goal is aimed at answering questions. Questions can be before and after each session.
They will have various speakers at each session.
Sessions that will include topics like:
- Legal questions surrounding a non-discrimination ordinance
- What does a civil right ordinance mean for people of color?
- How does a non-discrimination ordinance affect my business?
- A faith perspective on Civil rights
A On the table mini-grant from community foundation, and sponsorship with various organizations made the event possible.
To register for the event, go to http://www.ccrmacon.com/