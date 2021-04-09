Daybreak Center receives $24K+ donation

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones was the special guest Friday night at Macon Masters, a new flagship series at the Grand Opera House featuring speakers who are Middle Georgia leaders.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Subaru of Macon has donated $24,715 to Daybreak.
Subaru raised the money as a part of its annual “Share the Love” event. Within the past four years, Subaru has donated more than $98,000 to Daybreak.
Daybreak, a Project of Depaul USA, is a resource center for the homeless in Macon. It provides services ranging from meals to free medical services.
Sister Theresa Sullivan, the director at Daybreak, says this year’s donation will be a big help.
“We have water bills to pay for our showers and our laundries, and salaries to pay for our case managers,” Sister Theresa explained. “It really foes into our general operations that help us provide services literally every day.”
