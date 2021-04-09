Family confirms DMX passes away at 50

Listen to the content of this post:

NEW YORK (AP) – The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to a statement from the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died.

The family says DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died with relatives by his side after several days on life support. DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor. But he was personally stifled by legal battles and drug addiction.