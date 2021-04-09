Florida boy runs to honor Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Knight

|
MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – A 12-year-old boy in Orange County, Florida is using his organization to honor the life of Bibb County Deputy Christopher Knight.
Zechariah Cartledge created his own non-profit organization at the age of 10. It is called Running 4 Heroes. The mission of his organization is to raise funds for the Injured First Responder Grant and pay tribute to fallen heroes through running. He runs one mile for fallen law enforcement members and then posts the videos to his social media pages.
Thursday night, Cartledge ran one mile for Deputy Knight. The 30-year-old deputy died Monday morning following an incident inside the Bibb County Jail where an inmate stabbed him with a knife. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Knight’s funeral is planned for Tuesday, April 13th at 2:00pm at Macon City Auditorium.
Cartledge says he plans to send the Thin Blue Line flag he held during his run to Knight’s family, along with a note he wrote.
