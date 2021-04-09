UPDATE (Friday, April 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 860,393 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, April 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1881 10134.15 63 170
Atkinson 773 9279.71 16 115
Bacon 1269 11127.67 28 84
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3802 8557.67 110 313
Banks 1602 8017.22 33 183
Barrow 8462 9795.91 127 583
Bartow 10953 9887.97 204 797
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1047 5431.62 30 71
Bibb 13167 8653.96 393 1730
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 907 4723.47 31 72
Brooks 931 5919.76 36 86
Bryan 2659 6794.08 33 170
Bulloch 5175 6512.14 62 211
Burke 1730 7743.26 36 147
Butts 2150 8540.56 73 119
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3157 5854.54 27 129
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7319 6093.12 130 305
Catoosa 5451 7926.31 61 244
Charlton 1045 7886.2 23 62
Chatham 19748 6758.94 400 1567
Chattahoochee 3086 28709.65 12 27
Chattooga 2195 8862.96 60 172
Cherokee 21850 8195.28 293 1224
Clarke 12529 9654.1 133 483
Clay 184 6444.83 3 10
Clayton 22684 7441.33 418 1302
Clinch 725 10892.43 25 67
Cobb 58930 7453.95 923 3019
Coffee 4216 9795.08 136 642
Colquitt 3477 7659.77 74 241
Columbia 10828 6825.9 159 461
Cook 1155 6623.85 36 106
Coweta 8467 5570.36 189 323
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 68
Crisp 1408 6317.02 53 159
Dade 1183 7319.64 11 62
Dawson 2655 9825.69 39 235
Decatur 2119 8050.3 54 142
DeKalb 55952 7054.37 889 4386
Dodge 1075 5273.49 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5426 6035.26 275 994
Douglas 11584 7625.77 169 817
Early 1004 9895.53 42 71
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3710 5794.52 63 237
Elbert 1515 7996.83 57 126
Emanuel 1720 7589.13 53 122
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2082 7910.33 56 170
Fayette 6470 5504.32 145 250
Floyd 9857 9865.29 176 858
Forsyth 17385 6884.96 172 927
Franklin 2311 9906.13 41 149
Fulton 79475 7230.38 1224 4622
Gilmer 2438 7760.13 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6494 7547.04 150 436
Gordon 6414 11049.29 100 322
Grady 1508 6145.07 46 171
Greene 1477 7891.22 55 133
Gwinnett 84278 8678.21 1022 5278
Habersham 4613 10072.05 146 465
Hall 24627 11934.64 419 2314
Hancock 829 10118.39 60 103
Haralson 1694 5513.96 34 72
Harris 2118 6101.64 56 154
Hart 1693 6484.85 36 114
Heard 615 4971.71 15 42
Henry 18506 7715.14 284 577
Houston 9827 6257.68 185 710
Irwin 677 7176.93 18 81
Jackson 8370 11204.82 134 489
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1284 8476.37 37 97
Jefferson 1560 10187.42 59 152
Jenkins 719 8383.86 39 82
Johnson 782 8094.4 41 96
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 156
Lamar 1305 6745.23 44 114
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3655 7727.93 142 347
Lee 1580 5271.76 50 182
Liberty 3263 5271.06 59 211
Lincoln 505 6215.38 24 51
Long 648 3253.83 10 46
Lowndes 7631 6473.64 136 361
Lumpkin 2737 8097.15 61 278
Macon 601 4627.35 23 79
Madison 2697 8937.27 45 150
Marion 389 4690.7 17 35
McDuffie 1629 7542.71 40 152
McIntosh 673 4620.03 14 54
Meriwether 1486 7069.46 68 131
Miller 669 11606.52 9 40
Mitchell 1507 6832.61 73 228
Monroe 1846 6657.77 85 186
Montgomery 709 7686.47 21 42
Morgan 1178 6155.29 22 83
Murray 4075 10121.46 75 234
Muscogee 13827 7215.62 379 1106
Newton 7254 6456.38 210 627
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23146 0 457 1229
Oconee 2985 7151.93 62 127
Oglethorpe 1173 7696.85 28 73
Paulding 10479 6073.3 162 380
Peach 1808 6604.57 49 211
Pickens 2477 7387.41 58 201
Pierce 1219 6236.89 43 131
Pike 1032 5471.9 24 68
Polk 3898 8964.63 77 372
Pulaski 605 5554.03 32 54
Putnam 1749 7991.78 56 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1482 8724.83 39 148
Randolph 464 6870 32 80
Richmond 19382 9583.66 395 1285
Rockdale 5838 6147.85 147 849
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 68
Seminole 740 9090.91 17 65
Spalding 3910 5657.65 152 418
Stephens 2942 11174.42 76 253
Stewart 778 12693.75 23 122
Sumter 1787 6078.44 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1828 7193.73 44 117
Taylor 504 6333.25 22 70
Telfair 711 4544.87 44 69
Terrell 556 6566.67 43 109
Thomas 3503 7884.13 112 343
Tift 3401 8329.66 95 412
Toombs 2876 10658.56 93 172
Towns 1059 8800.07 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 23 51
Troup 5821 8266.82 179 485
Turner 595 7367.51 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 98
Union 1998 7886.32 65 204
Unknown 2429 0 12 44
Upson 1781 6777.79 105 171
Walker 6299 9048.99 78 270
Walton 7883 8227.4 229 488
Ware 2959 8253.14 145 349
Warren 367 7044.15 13 46
Washington 1593 7846.52 57 109
Wayne 2677 8931.07 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 14
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2942 9263.81 65 287
Whitfield 14656 14001.83 225 727
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1169 5803.79 59 171
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,458,270 (7,955,525 reported molecular tests; 502,745 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 860,393 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,570 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,930 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

