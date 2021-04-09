Local Garden Clubs unveil Blue Star Memorial

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Camellia District and Dublin Federated Garden Clubs unveiled a Blue Star Memorial marker Tuesday morning.

The organizations scheduled the original dedication ceremony last year in April but had to reschedule due to the pandemic.

Blue star markers honor the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces, and can be found all across the country. Middle Georgia’s newest marker is located on I-16 at rest area 87 in Laurens County.

The Camellia District coordinator Jan Thiese says the road leading up to the ceremony was long and filled with twists. However, both garden clubs are excited to finally have the job done. “Its a great feeling to be able to finally make it official. And just to be able to move forward and know that it’s here for all the world to see,” she says.