MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—April is National Volunteer Month, and a new volunteer event has been started in Macon-Bibb.
Mayor Lester Miller, Macob-Bibb and other organizations created “Clean Streets Matter” in January. It’s aimed at helping pick up trash and stop illegal dumping.
The initiative began at Pleasant hill, and has collected over 2 million pounds of trash.
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful has also played a key role in the initiative. They’ve helped supply items to those who want to help clean up the community.
“Hopefully this deters people from brining back trash, because Macon-Bibb residents want it to be a clean community,” said Caroline Childs with KMBB.
Stephen Adams is the Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority. He says participating in this is important to them.
“We want to make a difference and we hope that other people will see us,” said Adams.
The cleanup is Saturday at 8 a.m.
Over 75 groups have signed up to clean either neighborhoods, schools or churches. If it rains, the event will be moved to Sunday.
If you have not registered to volunteer, you can still join in. There’s a list of groups participating at https://keepmaconbibbbeautiful.org/