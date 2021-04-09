Pavement project to cause lane closure on I-75 in Bibb, Monroe Counties

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crews will be evaluating the pavement on I-75 south from the I-475 junction to Arkwright Road in Macon, in overnight shifts over the next two weeks.

Work will be done from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17. Also Monday, April 19 through Saturday, April 24 weather permitting.

Crews will work in either the northbound or southbound lanes, depending on their progress.

To allow for safety and the efficiency of the workers, a lane of traffic on the interstate will be closed while the crews are active. Signage will be posted in advance of the lane closure and barrels or cones will be used to maneuver the vehicles into the remaining lanes. Drivers are urged to moderate their speeds along the work zone and to be alert to the engineers and their equipment.

ADVISORY: Motorists are urged to drive with caution through or alongside work zones. For more information about alternate routes, download the Georgia 511 app, a free app available on both iPhone and Android smart devices.