Showers and strong storms to impact Saturday plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Our unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend as a few strong storms are possible Saturday.
WHAT:
An approaching weather system will bring an increased rain and storm chance to Middle Georgia on Saturday. Along the leading edge of this system our main storm threats will be damaging wind gusts along with heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, so make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings if they were to be issued.
As of 5 PM on Friday, April 9, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area.
TIMING:
Showers and storms will begin around midday and continue throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours. 12 PM through 6 PM looks to be the sweet spot for any severe weather potential.
