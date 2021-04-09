Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Possible severe weather could move through Middle Georgia Saturday, and experts suggest to have a plan in place for your pets.

Sonja Adams is the manager for Bibb County Animal Enforcement. She says it’s important to bring your pets inside if your area is expecting inclement weather. In fact, it’s against the law in Macon-Bibb to leave your pet outside during severe weather.

“We do understand that some people don’t have the luxury to bring their animals inside so in those cases just make sure your animals have shelter,” says Adams. “Make sure you check on them frequently.”

Adams recommends microchipping your animal and making sure it has a collar and tag. She explains what you should do if you find a stray animal after a storm.

“If you find a lost animal please contact us so we can go through the proper protocols and legally try to find an owner or rehome the dog like you’re supposed to,” says Adams.

President of the Humane Society of Houston County, Dee Allison, says if you find a lost animal scan them for a microchip first.

“That’s the quickest way scan it with a scanner, the information comes back,” says Allison. “They call them and they can be home in 30 minutes, as opposed to for days and days.”

Allison says if your pet has anxiety during storms, talk to a vet about getting them medication. She also suggests turning on the radio or sitting with them during the storm.

“Make preparations, try to bring them inside don’t leave them out. It’s a scary time when you’ve got winds 60 or 70 miles an hour coming through,” says Allison. “If you’re not happy they’re not happy.”

