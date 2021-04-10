UPDATE (Saturday, April 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
30745
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 861,412 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1885 10155.7 64 170
Atkinson 775 9303.72 16 116
Bacon 1270 11136.44 28 84
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3802 8557.67 110 314
Banks 1603 8022.22 33 183
Barrow 8469 9804.01 127 583
Bartow 10964 9897.9 204 798
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 58 151
Berrien 1048 5436.81 30 71
Bibb 13170 8655.93 394 1728
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 907 4723.47 31 72
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2662 6801.75 33 170
Bulloch 5177 6514.65 63 211
Burke 1731 7747.74 36 147
Butts 2157 8568.36 73 119
Calhoun 443 7012.82 14 73
Camden 3157 5854.54 27 129
Candler 736 6791.55 36 60
Carroll 7322 6095.62 130 305
Catoosa 5461 7940.85 61 246
Charlton 1046 7893.74 23 62
Chatham 19772 6767.15 401 1570
Chattahoochee 3135 29165.5 12 27
Chattooga 2196 8867 60 173
Cherokee 21875 8204.65 294 1227
Clarke 12536 9659.5 133 484
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 22726 7455.11 419 1303
Clinch 727 10922.48 25 67
Cobb 59030 7466.59 927 3026
Coffee 4217 9797.41 137 644
Colquitt 3478 7661.97 74 242
Columbia 10837 6831.58 159 462
Cook 1156 6629.58 36 106
Coweta 8476 5576.28 192 325
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 68
Crisp 1409 6321.5 54 159
Dade 1184 7325.83 11 62
Dawson 2655 9825.69 39 237
Decatur 2120 8054.1 54 142
DeKalb 56033 7064.58 892 4396
Dodge 1079 5293.11 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5427 6036.37 275 994
Douglas 11601 7636.96 169 823
Early 1003 9885.67 42 71
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3716 5803.89 63 237
Elbert 1515 7996.83 57 126
Emanuel 1720 7589.13 53 122
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2084 7917.93 56 170
Fayette 6474 5507.72 147 251
Floyd 9860 9868.29 177 858
Forsyth 17420 6898.82 172 928
Franklin 2310 9901.84 41 149
Fulton 79576 7239.57 1229 4636
Gilmer 2440 7766.5 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6501 7555.17 150 437
Gordon 6419 11057.9 100 322
Grady 1508 6145.07 46 171
Greene 1477 7891.22 55 133
Gwinnett 84372 8687.89 1028 5279
Habersham 4614 10074.24 146 464
Hall 24635 11938.51 422 2314
Hancock 829 10118.39 60 103
Haralson 1696 5520.47 34 72
Harris 2119 6104.52 56 154
Hart 1695 6492.51 36 114
Heard 615 4971.71 15 42
Henry 18542 7730.15 284 578
Houston 9831 6260.23 186 712
Irwin 677 7176.93 18 81
Jackson 8373 11208.84 134 489
Jasper 662 4662.3 18 61
Jeff Davis 1285 8482.97 37 97
Jefferson 1562 10200.48 59 152
Jenkins 722 8418.84 39 82
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 96
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 156
Lamar 1307 6755.57 44 115
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3660 7738.5 142 347
Lee 1582 5278.44 50 182
Liberty 3295 5322.76 59 211
Lincoln 505 6215.38 24 51
Long 649 3258.85 10 46
Lowndes 7637 6478.73 136 361
Lumpkin 2739 8103.07 61 278
Macon 603 4642.75 23 79
Madison 2698 8940.58 45 152
Marion 389 4690.7 17 35
McDuffie 1634 7565.87 41 152
McIntosh 676 4640.63 14 54
Meriwether 1488 7078.97 68 131
Miller 669 11606.52 9 40
Mitchell 1507 6832.61 73 228
Monroe 1847 6661.38 86 186
Montgomery 708 7675.63 21 42
Morgan 1178 6155.29 22 83
Murray 4085 10146.3 75 234
Muscogee 13849 7227.1 380 1107
Newton 7268 6468.84 210 629
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23193 0 460 1229
Oconee 2987 7156.72 62 127
Oglethorpe 1174 7703.41 28 73
Paulding 10495 6082.58 162 381
Peach 1809 6608.22 50 211
Pickens 2480 7396.36 58 202
Pierce 1219 6236.89 43 131
Pike 1035 5487.8 24 68
Polk 3897 8962.33 77 372
Pulaski 605 5554.03 32 54
Putnam 1751 8000.91 56 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1484 8736.61 40 148
Randolph 464 6870 32 81
Richmond 19399 9592.07 396 1286
Rockdale 5844 6154.17 147 850
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 68
Seminole 739 9078.62 17 65
Spalding 3923 5676.46 152 418
Stephens 2944 11182.01 76 253
Stewart 779 12710.07 23 122
Sumter 1787 6078.44 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1828 7193.73 45 117
Taylor 505 6345.82 22 70
Telfair 712 4551.27 45 69
Terrell 557 6578.48 43 109
Thomas 3504 7886.39 112 343
Tift 3401 8329.66 95 412
Toombs 2882 10680.8 94 172
Towns 1059 8800.07 42 125
Treutlen 622 9108.21 23 51
Troup 5822 8268.24 180 485
Turner 596 7379.89 31 85
Twiggs 506 6257.73 35 98
Union 1997 7882.38 65 204
Unknown 2422 0 12 45
Upson 1783 6785.4 105 171
Walker 6307 9060.48 78 272
Walton 7883 8227.4 229 488
Ware 2962 8261.51 146 349
Warren 368 7063.34 13 46
Washington 1595 7856.37 58 109
Wayne 2679 8937.75 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 14
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2942 9263.81 65 288
Whitfield 14671 14016.16 225 729
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1171 5813.72 59 171
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,479,174 (7,975,847 reported molecular tests; 503,327 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 861,412 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,650 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 16,982 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleBibb Schools Supt. reveals plans for $100M+ in federal stimulus funding
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!