Man shot in lower back in Macon early Monday morning dies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in Macon early Monday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Parrish Forester was shot in the lower back on Mumford Road at West Napier Avenue.
Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, said Forester was pronounced dead just before 3:00 a.m. at Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office does not have information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.