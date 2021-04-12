Man shot in lower back in Macon early Monday morning dies

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in Macon early Monday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Parrish Forester was shot in the lower back on Mumford Road at West Napier Avenue.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, said Forester was pronounced dead just before 3:00 a.m. at Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office does not have information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

 

