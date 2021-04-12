Houston County man found guilty of murdering his grandmother

Listen to the content of this post:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man accused of killing his grandmother has been found guilty of murder.

According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, 33 year old Jared Carter was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime for the death of his grandmother, 81 year old Valearia Mann.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Carter lived with his grandmother at her home in Warner Robins. In the weeks leading up to her death, Mann told people she was afraid of her grandson and wanted him out of the home. According to the news release, Mann’s best friend testified at Carter’s trial. She said that Mann told her, “If anything happens to me, he did it,” referring to her grandson.

The news release went on to say that Mann reported her grandson prior to her murder. She claimed her grandson was verbally and emotionally abusive and made her feel unsafe. The news release went on to say that Adult Protective Services reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who checked on Mann a week before her death. Mann told a detective with the Warner Robins Police Department that she did not want Carter to get into trouble and asked the detective to check back in another week.

A week later, on June 9th, 2018, Mann was found murdered in her home. According to the news release, Mann suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was stabbed in the chest with a large knife.

Jared Carter was ultimately charged with Mann’s death. He’s being held in the Houston County Detention Center in Perry awaiting sentencing hearing.