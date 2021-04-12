Houston County man found guilty of murdering his grandmother

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
38
Jared Carter. Photo provided by: Houston County Sheriff's Office
Listen to the content of this post:

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man accused of killing his grandmother has been found guilty of murder.

According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, 33 year old Jared Carter was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime for the death of his grandmother, 81 year old Valearia Mann.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Carter lived with his grandmother at her home in Warner Robins. In the weeks leading up to her death, Mann told people she was afraid of her grandson and wanted him out of the home. According to the news release, Mann’s best friend testified at Carter’s trial. She said that Mann told her, “If anything happens to me, he did it,” referring to her grandson.

The news release went on to say that Mann reported her grandson prior to her murder. She claimed her grandson was verbally and emotionally abusive and made her feel unsafe. The news release went on to say that Adult Protective Services reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who checked on Mann a week before her death. Mann told a detective with the Warner Robins Police Department that she did not want Carter to get into trouble and asked the detective to check back in another week.

A week later, on June 9th, 2018, Mann was found murdered in her home. According to the news release, Mann suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was stabbed in the chest with a large knife.

Jared Carter was ultimately charged with Mann’s death. He’s being held in the Houston County Detention Center in Perry awaiting sentencing hearing.

 

Previous articleMan shot in lower back in Macon early Monday morning dies
Next articleShots fired at Warner Robins police officer and trainee
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.