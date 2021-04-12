Police: Officer wounded, 1 dead in Tennessee school shooting

Listen to the content of this post:

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man left one person dead and the officer wounded.

Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police said.

Police say no other person was killed or wounded in Monday afternoon’s shooting and that the scene has been secured at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at the school. They said shots rang out as officers approached the person.

The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.