Warm and dry Tuesday

Sunshine and warmer than normal high temps will be back for another day in Middle Georgia.
High pressure will continue to keep us dry and sunny through Tuesday, before we get a big cool down for the rest of the week.
By Wednesday a cold front will be approaching the area, bringing cooler high temps, increasing clouds, and a chance of rain.
Rain will likely hold off until after 5pm Wednesday night, and could linger into early Thursday morning.
The biggest change that this cold front will bring, will be much cooler temperatures.
Highs on Thursday will be limited to the low 70’s with the return of clearing skies through the day.
Friday will bring another cool and dry day with highs in the mid 70’s.
Still some questions about our weekend rain chances, but at the moment it doesn’t look like we will be seeing a rain out.
Highs over the weekend will be cooler than normal, with more 70’s for next week.
But hey, at least there is no severe weather expected this week…