Education fund created for daughter of Deputy Christopher Knight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Middle Georgia Community organization is helping the family of Bibb County Deputy, Christopher Knight, who was killed last week.

“This is a trying time but having good people around you stepping up like this makes you go through the healing process,” Knight said.

The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County is stepping in to help the family of Deputy Christopher Knight. They created an education fund for his two-year-old daughter Zemirah Knight.

June O’Neal, executive director of the Mentor’s Project, says the fund will help give Zemirah a strong support system to get her through school.

“This was incredibly important because The Mentor’s Project is all about education, and we want Zemirah to have the best possible education,” O’Neal explained.

O’neal says she understands the challenges of losing a loved one. Her family decided to open the savings account because they felt a personal connection to Deputy Knight’s family.

“Officer Knight’s birthday was April 4, and my brother who died unexpectedly last year, his birthday was April 4 too,” O’Neal said. “I felt like it was really important that my family step up to do something.”

The education fund will be available to Zemirah until she decides to end her education in high school or college.

Knight’s Uncle, Willie Knight Jr., says he hopes as his grandniece grows up, she can use the community’s kindness to continue her father’s legacy.

“Chris had an infectious personality, I mean when you meet him and you automatically grow to like him and you then grow to love him,” Knight explained. “That’s what I really want for his daughter too. When people come in contact with her as she starts to grow, that people just draw to her as they did to Chris.”

The education fund is an open account through BB&T, which means anyone can deposit money into it. If you would like to help with the education fund, simply go into a local BB&T in Bibb County and ask to deposit money into their account.