UPDATE (Monday, April 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 862,720 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, April 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1887 10166.48 64 170
Atkinson 776 9315.73 17 116
Bacon 1270 11136.44 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3806 8566.67 110 314
Banks 1603 8022.22 33 183
Barrow 8487 9824.85 127 584
Bartow 10987 9918.66 204 799
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1049 5442 30 71
Bibb 13178 8661.19 394 1731
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 910 4739.09 31 73
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2664 6806.86 33 170
Bulloch 5183 6522.2 63 214
Burke 1738 7779.07 36 147
Butts 2161 8584.25 73 121
Calhoun 444 7028.65 14 73
Camden 3163 5865.66 27 129
Candler 737 6800.78 36 60
Carroll 7325 6098.12 130 305
Catoosa 5465 7946.66 61 246
Charlton 1046 7893.74 23 62
Chatham 19788 6772.63 401 1573
Chattahoochee 3135 29165.5 12 27
Chattooga 2199 8879.11 60 173
Cherokee 21910 8217.78 294 1230
Clarke 12545 9666.43 133 485
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 22768 7468.89 420 1306
Clinch 728 10937.5 25 67
Cobb 59131 7479.37 932 3036
Coffee 4217 9797.41 137 644
Colquitt 3479 7664.18 74 242
Columbia 10851 6840.4 159 462
Cook 1158 6641.05 36 106
Coweta 8492 5586.81 194 327
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 68
Crisp 1409 6321.5 54 159
Dade 1185 7332.01 11 62
Dawson 2660 9844.2 40 238
Decatur 2120 8054.1 54 142
DeKalb 56163 7080.97 894 4412
Dodge 1078 5288.2 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5432 6041.93 275 995
Douglas 11627 7654.08 169 827
Early 1003 9885.67 42 71
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3718 5807.02 64 238
Elbert 1516 8002.11 57 126
Emanuel 1720 7589.13 53 122
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2088 7933.13 56 171
Fayette 6482 5514.53 148 252
Floyd 9873 9881.3 177 858
Forsyth 17453 6911.89 172 929
Franklin 2312 9910.41 41 149
Fulton 79753 7255.67 1231 4650
Gilmer 2442 7772.86 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6511 7566.79 150 437
Gordon 6421 11061.34 101 323
Grady 1509 6149.14 46 171
Greene 1479 7901.91 55 133
Gwinnett 84536 8704.78 1032 5287
Habersham 4615 10076.42 146 464
Hall 24659 11950.14 422 2317
Hancock 830 10130.6 60 103
Haralson 1700 5533.49 34 72
Harris 2122 6113.16 56 154
Hart 1695 6492.51 36 113
Heard 615 4971.71 15 42
Henry 18587 7748.91 284 579
Houston 9848 6271.05 186 715
Irwin 677 7176.93 18 81
Jackson 8387 11227.58 135 492
Jasper 663 4669.34 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 97
Jefferson 1564 10213.54 59 152
Jenkins 722 8418.84 39 82
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 96
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 159
Lamar 1314 6791.75 44 115
Lanier 489 4724.18 9 27
Laurens 3667 7753.3 142 347
Lee 1583 5281.77 50 182
Liberty 3307 5342.14 59 211
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 51
Long 649 3258.85 10 46
Lowndes 7650 6489.76 136 365
Lumpkin 2739 8103.07 61 278
Macon 603 4642.75 25 80
Madison 2700 8947.21 46 153
Marion 389 4690.7 17 35
McDuffie 1634 7565.87 41 153
McIntosh 678 4654.36 14 54
Meriwether 1491 7093.24 68 132
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1510 6846.21 73 228
Monroe 1850 6672.2 86 186
Montgomery 708 7675.63 21 42
Morgan 1181 6170.97 22 83
Murray 4093 10166.17 75 236
Muscogee 13881 7243.8 381 1112
Newton 7287 6485.75 210 631
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23186 0 461 1229
Oconee 2993 7171.1 62 127
Oglethorpe 1175 7709.97 28 74
Paulding 10527 6101.12 162 382
Peach 1814 6626.48 50 211
Pickens 2483 7405.31 58 202
Pierce 1219 6236.89 43 131
Pike 1042 5524.92 24 68
Polk 3897 8962.33 77 372
Pulaski 605 5554.03 32 54
Putnam 1751 8000.91 56 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1491 8777.82 40 148
Randolph 464 6870 32 81
Richmond 19436 9610.36 397 1291
Rockdale 5851 6161.54 149 850
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 71
Seminole 740 9090.91 17 65
Spalding 3927 5682.25 152 420
Stephens 2944 11182.01 76 253
Stewart 779 12710.07 23 122
Sumter 1787 6078.44 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1830 7201.61 45 117
Taylor 505 6345.82 22 70
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 558 6590.29 43 109
Thomas 3506 7890.89 112 344
Tift 3402 8332.11 95 412
Toombs 2883 10684.51 94 172
Towns 1060 8808.38 42 126
Treutlen 622 9108.21 24 51
Troup 5829 8278.18 180 485
Turner 596 7379.89 32 85
Twiggs 507 6270.1 35 98
Union 1998 7886.32 65 204
Unknown 2408 0 11 44
Upson 1784 6789.21 105 171
Walker 6312 9067.66 78 272
Walton 7899 8244.1 229 488
Ware 2967 8275.46 146 350
Warren 369 7082.53 13 47
Washington 1596 7861.29 60 110
Wayne 2688 8967.77 73 261
Webster 102 4000 4 14
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2942 9263.81 65 288
Whitfield 14683 14027.63 225 729
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 725 8128.71 28 118
Worth 1171 5813.72 59 171
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,505,887 (8,001,348 reported molecular tests; 504,539 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 862,720 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,779 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,017 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, April 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

