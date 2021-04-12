Homicide rates on track to meet last year’s record, coroner says

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb county homicide rates are on track to meet last year’s record-breaking numbers.
Macon-Bibb County coroner Leon Jones says the county is currently at 14 homicides. This time last year we were at 13.
In 2020, the county had a total of 51 homicides.
Jones says he’s concerned about where the numbers stand
The coroner’s office has gotten 265 calls this year. Jones says poverty and Covid aren’t contributing factors to the homicide rates.
“The key characteristics are conflicts and anger. You can’t control anger, you can’t do it. No one has the common sense to just walk away,” Jones said.
Jones encourages people to just walk away if a confrontation arises. Also their ‘Stop the Killing’ campaign is still active in the community with multiple groups working to get the word out that killing is wrong.