Platinum Riders provides ‘drive-by birthday’ for Macon child with heart defect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia car club is giving back to the Macon community and helping a nine-year-old celebrate his birthday.

The Platinum Riders Car Club held a “drive-by birthday party” for Journey White who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The birth defect affects blood flow to the heart. Platinum Riders Car Club Founder Brandon Pope says Journey has had four to five open heart surgeries due to the defect.

When the club heard of Journey’s love of golf, fishing and playing with his keyboard, they knew they wanted to celebrate him.

“It’s things like this that help bring our community together and support a special cause for a child,” said Pope.

During the April 10th event, the Platinum Riders Car Club presented Journey with a golf set, birthday cards, balloons and more gifts.

