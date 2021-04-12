Platinum Riders provides ‘drive-by birthday’ for Macon child with heart defect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia car club is giving back to the Macon community and helping a nine-year-old celebrate his birthday.
The Platinum Riders Car Club held a “drive-by birthday party” for Journey White who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The birth defect affects blood flow to the heart. Platinum Riders Car Club Founder Brandon Pope says Journey has had four to five open heart surgeries due to the defect.
When the club heard of Journey’s love of golf, fishing and playing with his keyboard, they knew they wanted to celebrate him.
“It’s things like this that help bring our community together and support a special cause for a child,” said Pope.
During the April 10th event, the Platinum Riders Car Club presented Journey with a golf set, birthday cards, balloons and more gifts.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up