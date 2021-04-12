|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A proposal for a new truck stop on Sardis Church Road was approved. It will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop.
The possibility of two truck stops has people who live in the area concerned.
Residents attended a meeting held by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board, to give their thoughts on why they oppose to the idea.
Jessica Malone lives near the area where a second truck stop could be built, and says many residents are not happy.
“I think we’ll probably see a lot of people listing their homes and getting ready to move out of Bibb county. While I appreciate that their probably looking at the tax dollars being brought in, their not looking at the impact on the residents,” said Malone.
Before the process can begin though, the Planning and Zoning Board has to approve the final plan.