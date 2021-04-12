Schnitzer Steel Industries bringing jobs to Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A partnership between Schnitzer Steel Industries and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority will help create jobs.
The company’s new Advanced Aluminum Separation System is an $11 million investment.
It will make it easier for Schnitzer to receive materials and include various features.
The system features:
- a processing and storage building
- extensive paving
- renovations to a storm water retention pond
- two new rails spurs
“The aluminum will be molted into new engine blocks. Which will power our vehicles,” said Pedro Orbezo, VP for Metals Technology.
The system will also help reduce the amount of material that ends up in landfills and produce millions of pounds of materials per month.
“With people spending money in our economy, it’s just a trickle down effect,” said Robby Fountain, Chairman of the Macon Industrial Authority.
Schnitzer Steel Industries says it has started testing the system, and their hope is to have it running by the end of the week.
They’re looking to fill various positions. If you are interested in a job with Schnitzer, apply at http://www.schnitzersteel.com