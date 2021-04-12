Sheriff Davis, Mayor Miller announce $3 million budget proposal

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis submitted a $3 million budget proposal to the county commission Monday. Usually, the budget items are submitted in May or June.
Sheriff Davis and Mayor Lester Miller announced the budget proposal in a joint press conference Monday afternoon. The money will help with fixing broken doors throughout the jail. It will also help with improving some of the items listed in the Grand Jury report from February.
Mayor Miller says his number one priority as mayor is public safety
Miller says fixing the issues in the jail is an urgent matter.
“I felt like because of the urgency of the matter and the public safety concern that we have this is something that we need to move forward and not wait for budget time,” Miller said.
They also announced an initiative to hire part-time deputies to help with short staffing. Sheriff Davis says deputies from neighboring counties can apply. He does ask that they have some corrections experience.
Sheriff Davis wouldn’t specify the number of how many deputies they’re short in the jail due to safety concerns. He says they are short 100 deputies across the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Davis says he’s thankful the budget proposal was able to be submitted earlier than usual
“We are together as a team on this to accomplish these goals that we have for the jail to make it as serviceable and as safe as we possibly can,” says Sheriff Davis.