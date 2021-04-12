Shots fired at Warner Robins police officer and trainee

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for information concerning an incident the night of April 10th where shots were fired at an officer and trainee.

Around 9:15 p.m., the WRPD received a dispatch concerning 2 males shooting a firearm while walking along the 500 block of South Pleasant Hill Road.

An officer and trainee arrived at the scene and the 2 suspects fled on foot, firing shots at the officers who were giving chase.

The Warner Robins Police, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division out of Perry all searched the area but could not locate the men.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.