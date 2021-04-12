Warner Robins hit-and-run crash under investigation

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A hit and run crash between a Ford F-150 and a motorcycle resulted in the hospitalization of a man and woman driving on Moody Road at Breckenridge Drive.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision, that upon preliminary investigation, is believed to have been caused by the Ford F-150 pickup truck turning left from Breckenridge Drive onto Moody Road, at the same time as the motorcycle in question, that was heading north on Moody Road.

The motorcycle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger; the driver was ejected upon being struck, with the passenger being entrapped between the 2 vehicles involved. The driver and passengers of the Ford F-150 fled the scene on foot before officers responded to the accident.

The female passenger was transported to Grady Health in Atlanta via life-flight for her injuries. The male driver was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon by ambulance for his injuries.

Traffic Investigator Chris Davis is overseeing the investigation, and asking that anyone with information calls him at (478) 293-1038 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.