Woman killed in Washington County crash Sunday

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash along Highway 231 in Washington County left a woman dead.
Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved in a head-on crash just outside of Davisboro.
According to Sheriff Cochran, around 12:45 Sunday afternoon, a Honda Accord crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruz driven by 28-year-old Janesha Little, of Wren.
Little died at the scene. The driver of the Honda Accord, 41-year-old Charles Moss, went to the Augusta Medical Center with serious injuries.