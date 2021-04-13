32nd annual Dogwood Festival in Perry rescheduled

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 32nd annual Dogwood Festival in Perry has a new date after being canceled last weekend.
According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, the new dates are Saturday April 24th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday April 25th from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
The Festival will also be returning to it’s original spot in Downtown Perry. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for April 10-11 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, but was canceled because of the potential for severe weather.
