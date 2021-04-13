Medical Segment: The importance of Occupational Therapy Month

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you ever needed help recovering from an injury, you may have had an occupational therapist by your side. Occupational therapists are celebrated the entire month of April because it is Occupational Therapy Month.

Kaitlyn Salter, an occupational therapist from Atrium Health Navicent, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share what she does and why it’s important.

Click on the video to hear what Salter had to say.

