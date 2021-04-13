Medical Segment: The importance of Occupational Therapy Month

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – If you ever needed help recovering from an injury, you may have had an occupational therapist by your side. Occupational therapists are celebrated the entire month of April because it is Occupational Therapy Month.
Kaitlyn Salter, an occupational therapist from Atrium Health Navicent, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share what she does and why it’s important.
Click on the video to hear what Salter had to say.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up