Warm again Wednesday

Cecilia Reeves
Temperatures across Middle Georgia were once again soaring into the upper 80’s today, breaking a high temperature record.

Highs tomorrow will be warming into the mid 80’s by the afternoon for our last day in the 80’s for a while.

By Wednesday afternoon more clouds will be moving into Middle Georgia, ahead of our next weather system.

Showers will be possible starting Wednesday evening, but the better chances for showers will be mainly early Thursday morning.

Clouds and rain will be keeping temps cool on Thursday, starting a trend of highs in the 70’s.

A front behind the rain will bring much cooler air to the Middle Georgia area that will be sticking around through the weekend.

Another round of rain will push up from the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and into Saturday.

Although there could be some periods of moderate rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected.

A few showers will be possible into the start of next week, but otherwise expect temps to be pretty close to normal for this time of year.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.