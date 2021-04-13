Warm again Wednesday

Listen to the content of this post:

Temperatures across Middle Georgia were once again soaring into the upper 80’s today, breaking a high temperature record.

Highs tomorrow will be warming into the mid 80’s by the afternoon for our last day in the 80’s for a while.

By Wednesday afternoon more clouds will be moving into Middle Georgia, ahead of our next weather system.



Showers will be possible starting Wednesday evening, but the better chances for showers will be mainly early Thursday morning.

Clouds and rain will be keeping temps cool on Thursday, starting a trend of highs in the 70’s.

A front behind the rain will bring much cooler air to the Middle Georgia area that will be sticking around through the weekend.



Another round of rain will push up from the Gulf of Mexico late Friday and into Saturday.

Although there could be some periods of moderate rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected.



A few showers will be possible into the start of next week, but otherwise expect temps to be pretty close to normal for this time of year.