UPDATE (Tuesday, April 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 4/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 863,814 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1893 10198.8 65 170
Atkinson 776 9315.73 17 116
Bacon 1270 11136.44 28 86
Baker 161 5166.88 9 33
Baldwin 3806 8566.67 110 315
Banks 1603 8022.22 33 183
Barrow 8509 9850.32 127 588
Bartow 11002 9932.2 204 799
Ben Hill 1482 8903.57 60 151
Berrien 1049 5442 30 71
Bibb 13187 8667.1 394 1740
Bleckley 796 6200.34 34 47
Brantley 911 4744.3 32 74
Brooks 932 5926.11 36 86
Bryan 2669 6819.63 33 170
Bulloch 5189 6529.75 63 214
Burke 1740 7788.02 36 147
Butts 2161 8584.25 73 121
Calhoun 444 7028.65 15 73
Camden 3164 5867.52 27 130
Candler 738 6810 36 60
Carroll 7330 6102.28 130 305
Catoosa 5476 7962.66 61 247
Charlton 1046 7893.74 23 62
Chatham 19819 6783.24 401 1582
Chattahoochee 3182 29602.75 12 27
Chattooga 2202 8891.22 60 173
Cherokee 21930 8225.28 294 1234
Clarke 12564 9681.07 133 485
Clay 185 6479.86 3 10
Clayton 22854 7497.1 420 1307
Clinch 728 10937.5 25 67
Cobb 59186 7486.33 934 3038
Coffee 4216 9795.08 137 644
Colquitt 3479 7664.18 74 242
Columbia 10859 6845.45 159 462
Cook 1159 6646.79 36 106
Coweta 8497 5590.09 194 329
Crawford 520 4252.54 17 69
Crisp 1411 6330.48 54 159
Dade 1185 7332.01 11 62
Dawson 2662 9851.6 40 241
Decatur 2123 8065.5 54 142
DeKalb 56264 7093.7 894 4422
Dodge 1078 5288.2 55 105
Dooly 781 5828.36 31 89
Dougherty 5431 6040.82 275 995
Douglas 11634 7658.68 169 830
Early 1004 9895.53 43 72
Echols 358 9019.9 4 13
Effingham 3720 5810.14 64 240
Elbert 1517 8007.39 57 126
Emanuel 1723 7602.36 53 124
Evans 754 7055.3 17 72
Fannin 2091 7944.53 56 173
Fayette 6493 5523.89 148 253
Floyd 9878 9886.3 177 862
Forsyth 17489 6926.14 172 933
Franklin 2311 9906.13 42 149
Fulton 79867 7266.05 1234 4663
Gilmer 2443 7776.04 70 204
Glascock 144 4760.33 7 19
Glynn 6513 7569.12 150 436
Gordon 6421 11061.34 101 323
Grady 1510 6153.22 46 171
Greene 1481 7912.59 55 133
Gwinnett 84652 8716.72 1032 5294
Habersham 4616 10078.6 146 465
Hall 24680 11960.32 422 2321
Hancock 830 10130.6 60 103
Haralson 1699 5530.24 34 72
Harris 2128 6130.44 56 154
Hart 1696 6496.34 36 114
Heard 616 4979.79 15 42
Henry 18608 7757.66 284 583
Houston 9858 6277.42 186 719
Irwin 677 7176.93 18 81
Jackson 8388 11228.92 135 493
Jasper 666 4690.47 18 61
Jeff Davis 1286 8489.57 37 97
Jefferson 1568 10239.67 59 152
Jenkins 722 8418.84 39 82
Johnson 784 8115.1 42 96
Jones 1565 5473.75 53 160
Lamar 1314 6791.75 44 117
Lanier 490 4733.84 9 27
Laurens 3668 7755.41 142 348
Lee 1582 5278.44 50 183
Liberty 3329 5377.68 59 211
Lincoln 506 6227.69 24 51
Long 649 3258.85 10 46
Lowndes 7656 6494.85 136 366
Lumpkin 2741 8108.99 61 278
Macon 605 4658.15 25 81
Madison 2702 8953.84 46 153
Marion 389 4690.7 17 36
McDuffie 1635 7570.5 41 154
McIntosh 679 4661.22 14 54
Meriwether 1494 7107.52 68 132
Miller 670 11623.87 9 40
Mitchell 1511 6850.74 73 228
Monroe 1851 6675.8 86 187
Montgomery 708 7675.63 21 42
Morgan 1181 6170.97 22 83
Murray 4100 10183.55 77 238
Muscogee 13892 7249.54 381 1115
Newton 7296 6493.76 210 631
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23283 0 462 1233
Oconee 2994 7173.49 62 127
Oglethorpe 1176 7716.54 28 74
Paulding 10533 6104.6 162 384
Peach 1815 6630.14 50 212
Pickens 2483 7405.31 58 202
Pierce 1221 6247.12 43 131
Pike 1042 5524.92 24 69
Polk 3899 8966.93 77 373
Pulaski 606 5563.21 32 54
Putnam 1753 8010.05 56 157
Quitman 81 3530.95 2 11
Rabun 1493 8789.59 40 149
Randolph 464 6870 32 81
Richmond 19469 9626.68 397 1295
Rockdale 5860 6171.02 149 850
Schley 208 3943.13 5 21
Screven 808 5812.95 21 72
Seminole 740 9090.91 17 65
Spalding 3929 5685.14 152 422
Stephens 2946 11189.61 76 253
Stewart 780 12726.38 23 122
Sumter 1787 6078.44 91 261
Talbot 379 6154.6 17 40
Taliaferro 100 6127.45 3 8
Tattnall 1830 7201.61 45 118
Taylor 506 6358.38 22 70
Telfair 713 4557.66 45 69
Terrell 558 6590.29 44 109
Thomas 3506 7890.89 112 344
Tift 3402 8332.11 95 412
Toombs 2888 10703.04 94 172
Towns 1060 8808.38 42 126
Treutlen 622 9108.21 24 51
Troup 5832 8282.44 180 486
Turner 596 7379.89 32 85
Twiggs 507 6270.1 35 98
Union 1998 7886.32 65 204
Unknown 2389 0 12 45
Upson 1789 6808.24 105 172
Walker 6325 9086.34 78 272
Walton 7902 8247.23 229 488
Ware 2969 8281.04 146 351
Warren 369 7082.53 13 47
Washington 1596 7861.29 61 109
Wayne 2691 8977.78 73 262
Webster 102 4000 4 14
Wheeler 456 5765.58 21 35
White 2943 9266.96 65 288
Whitfield 14690 14034.32 225 730
Wilcox 473 5381.11 29 71
Wilkes 668 6670.66 20 72
Wilkinson 726 8139.93 28 118
Worth 1172 5818.69 59 172
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,519,690 (8,015,034 reported molecular tests; 504,656 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 863,814 (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 59,920 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 17,033 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

