Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 5-9

Restaurant Report Card: April 5-9



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 5 and Friday, April 9, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Applebee’s

106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

China Garden

1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Ruby Tuesday

2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Pho Little Saigon

2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Bibb County:

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)

6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Moon’s Wings/Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Dunkin’

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Graffiti’s Pizza: A Greek Taverna

5581 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

American Faves & Mo

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Pinegate Independent Senior Living (Food Service)

300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Fairfield Inn (Food Service)

110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill

5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Springhill Suites (Food Service)

4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In

4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)

3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Vibez Middle GA

401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Zheng’s Wok

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE E MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

Crawford County:

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Hancock County:

Family Affair

946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Hargrove Snack Bar

12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Houston County:

Comfort Inn (Food Service)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82 (improved score from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 04-08-2021

Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)

1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Super 8 Motel (Food Service)

105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Sweet of Life

778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Waffle House

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge

417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)

305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant

1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)

1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Sofrito – Fusion Food Truck – Base of Operation

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Pub 96 Inc.

405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Cocktails & Corners

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Sofrito – Pinky J’s Shaved Ice Mobile

1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Mini Dixie Donuts

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Pub 96 Food Truck

405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

Jasper County:

Pizza Wings and Things

4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Little Caesars

9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Dairy Queen

680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

McMichael’s Pizza

8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Johnson County:

The Pizza Place

8544 S MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Subway

187 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Dairy Queen

312 WEST TRILBY ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Laurens County:

Arby’s

2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Da Neighborhood Grill

102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Sassy Lemonade

156 CENTRAL DRIVE E DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Monroe County:

The French Market & Tavern

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021

Peach County:

Strippers (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Peach County Jail (Food Service)

1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Putnam County:

Dairy Queen

115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Tastee Chick

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021

Taylor County:

China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

Georgia Center (Food Service)

211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021

Telfair County:

Telfair Nutrition (Food Service)

146 8TH STREET MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021

