Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 5-9

Restaurant Report Card: April 5-9
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 5 and Friday, April 9, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Applebee’s
106 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
China Garden
1948 N COLUMBIA ST #A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Pho Little Saigon
2601 N COLUMBIA ST STE A&B MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Bibb County:
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia (Food Service)
6261 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Moon’s Wings/Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Dunkin’
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Graffiti’s Pizza: A Greek Taverna
5581 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Pinegate Independent Senior Living (Food Service)
300 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Fairfield Inn (Food Service)
110 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Red Roof Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2720 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Next Level Community Development Center (Food Service)
3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Vibez Middle GA
401 A CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Zheng’s Wok
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 220 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE E MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
Crawford County:
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Hancock County:
Family Affair
946 POWELTON STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Houston County:
Comfort Inn (Food Service)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 04-08-2021
Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center (Food Service)
1601 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Mossy Creek Middle School (Food Service)
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HIGHWAY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Super 8 Motel (Food Service)
105 WOODCREST BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Sweet of Life
778 HWY 96 STE 130 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Waffle House
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Moose Lodge #1688 – Restaurant
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Moose Lodge #1688 – Lounge
417 NELSON DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant
1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Morningside Elementary School (Food Service)
1206 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Tucker Elementary School (Food Service)
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Sofrito – Fusion Food Truck – Base of Operation
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Pub 96 Inc.
405 GA HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Cocktails & Corners
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Sofrito – Pinky J’s Shaved Ice Mobile
1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Mini Dixie Donuts
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Pub 96 Food Truck
405 HWY 96 STE 100 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
Jasper County:
Pizza Wings and Things
4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Little Caesars
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
McMichael’s Pizza
8 TOWEE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Johnson County:
The Pizza Place
8544 S MARCUS ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Subway
187 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Dairy Queen
312 WEST TRILBY ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Laurens County:
Arby’s
2109 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Da Neighborhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Sassy Lemonade
156 CENTRAL DRIVE E DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Monroe County:
The French Market & Tavern
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2021
Peach County:
Strippers (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Peach County Jail (Food Service)
1007 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-09-2021
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Putnam County:
Dairy Queen
115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2021
Taylor County:
China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
Georgia Center (Food Service)
211 GOOSE HOLLOW RD REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2021
Telfair County:
Telfair Nutrition (Food Service)
146 8TH STREET MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-08-2021
